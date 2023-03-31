11th Airborne Division 'Arctic Angels' perform tactical air movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



11th Airborne Division soldiers, in combination with aviators from 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, perform a tactical air movement from Ladd Airfield, Fort Wainwright, into Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 31, 2023. With more than 8,000 participants and observers from 12 different countries, JPMRC-AK 23-02’s multinational environment helps increase Arctic proficiency throughout the Army and the joint force, in support of the nation’s, and the Army’s Arctic strategy.