    11th Airborne Division 'Arctic Angels' perform tactical air movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    11th Airborne Division

    11th Airborne Division soldiers, in combination with aviators from 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, perform a tactical air movement from Ladd Airfield, Fort Wainwright, into Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 31, 2023. With more than 8,000 participants and observers from 12 different countries, JPMRC-AK 23-02’s multinational environment helps increase Arctic proficiency throughout the Army and the joint force, in support of the nation’s, and the Army’s Arctic strategy.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878235
    VIRIN: 230331-D-FW724-427
    PIN: 230331
    Filename: DOD_109549221
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 11th Airborne Division 'Arctic Angels' perform tactical air movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS

    Alaska
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    USINDOPACOM
    11th Airborne
    Arctic Angels

