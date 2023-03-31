New Hampshire Army National Guard soldiers in A Company, 1-169th
Aviation Regiment conduct aerial gunnery training with their Puerto Rican counterpart, Detachment 1, A Company, 1-169th Aviation Regiment at the Camp Santiago Joint Training Center from March 26 through April 1, in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 18:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878232
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-ML797-000
|Filename:
|DOD_109549218
|Length:
|00:25:17
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aviation Regiment Aerial Gunnery Training in Puerto Rico, by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT