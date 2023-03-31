Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-23: Deuce 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct simulated embassy landing operations and close air support training with UH-1Y Venom helicopters, assigned to MAWTS-1, during Weapons Tactics and Instructors (WTI) course 2-23 at Deuce Village, Yuma, Arizona, March 31, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878231
    VIRIN: 230331-M-BY673-1001
    Filename: DOD_109549163
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-23: Deuce 23, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    Close Air Support
    MAWTS-1
    WTI 2-23
    Deuce 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT