WTI 2-23: Deuce 23

U.S. Marines attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct simulated embassy landing operations and close air support training with UH-1Y Venom helicopters, assigned to MAWTS-1, during Weapons Tactics and Instructors (WTI) course 2-23 at Deuce Village, Yuma, Arizona, March 31, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878231
|VIRIN:
|230331-M-BY673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109549163
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
