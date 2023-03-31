927th Air Refueling Wing exercises agile combat employment, full spectrum readiness

The 927th Air Refueling Wing conducted a full spectrum readiness exercise Feb 5-9 utilizing agile combat employment concepts.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878225
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-EE215-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109548793
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT