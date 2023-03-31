Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th PSA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Heidi McDonough and Staff Sgt. Drew Harper talk about April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, we are emphasizing Airmen to have the “Courage to Report [and] Fuel Change”. The 139th Airlift Wing has multiple Victim Advocate Volunteers as just one of many resources available to victims. 139th SAPR 24/7 hotline: 816-262-3182 | DoD SAFE helpline: 877-995-5247.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 11:33
    Length: 00:00:58
