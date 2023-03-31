139th PSA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Master Sgt. Heidi McDonough and Staff Sgt. Drew Harper talk about April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, we are emphasizing Airmen to have the “Courage to Report [and] Fuel Change”. The 139th Airlift Wing has multiple Victim Advocate Volunteers as just one of many resources available to victims. 139th SAPR 24/7 hotline: 816-262-3182 | DoD SAFE helpline: 877-995-5247.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 11:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878223
|VIRIN:
|230323-Z-UP142-957
|Filename:
|DOD_109548727
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
