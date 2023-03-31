139th PSA Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Heidi McDonough and Staff Sgt. Drew Harper talk about April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, we are emphasizing Airmen to have the “Courage to Report [and] Fuel Change”. The 139th Airlift Wing has multiple Victim Advocate Volunteers as just one of many resources available to victims. 139th SAPR 24/7 hotline: 816-262-3182 | DoD SAFE helpline: 877-995-5247.