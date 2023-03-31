George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Sails Through Strait of Messina

230331-N-SY758-1001 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 31, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), transits the Strait of Messina with the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)
|03.31.2023
|04.01.2023 12:14
|B-Roll
|878221
|230331-N-SY758-1001
|DOD_109548598
|00:00:57
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|3
|3
