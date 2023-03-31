Best Warrior Competition trains 'competent, confident leaders'

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, discusses the many benefits of competing in Best Warrior Competitions such as the one that was held this past week at Fort Lee, Virginia. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)