Best Warrior Competition trains 'competent, confident leaders'

Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, discusses the many benefits of competing in Best Warrior Competitions such as the one that was held this past week at Fort Lee, Virginia. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)
03.30.2023
03.31.2023
|Package
|878211
|230330-A-VH612-372
|DOD_109547933
|00:02:03
FORT LEE, VA, US
