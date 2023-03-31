Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition trains 'competent, confident leaders'

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 

    99th Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division, discusses the many benefits of competing in Best Warrior Competitions such as the one that was held this past week at Fort Lee, Virginia. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    78th Army Band
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD

