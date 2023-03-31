U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Deputy Adjutant General-Air, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army of the Pennsylvania National Guard provide a message in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 18:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878204
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-IK914-694
|Filename:
|DOD_109547743
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM message from DAG-Army and DAG-Air, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania National Guard
SHARP
SAPR
People
Fort Indiantown Gap
SAAPM
