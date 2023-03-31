Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM message from DAG-Army and DAG-Air

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Deputy Adjutant General-Air, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army of the Pennsylvania National Guard provide a message in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM message from DAG-Army and DAG-Air, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

