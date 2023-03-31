Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Business Administration visits Fort Hood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman and Congressman Roger Williams, chairman of the House Small Business Committee, visit Fort Hood, Texas, March 31, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 17:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878196
    VIRIN: 230331-A-VK434-799
    Filename: DOD_109547613
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Business Administration visits Fort Hood, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT