More than 100 Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in Exercise AGILE FLAG at Savannah Air National Guard Base and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 28 to March 8, 2023. Exercise AGILE FLAG was an Air Combat Command led-exercise that included Air Mobility Command Airmen to validate the 366th Fighter Wing as a Lead Wing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878190
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-BQ943-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_109547499
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT