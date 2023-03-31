621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in Exercise AGILE FLAG at Savannah Air National Guard Base and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 28 to March 8, 2023. Exercise AGILE FLAG was an Air Combat Command led-exercise that included Air Mobility Command Airmen to validate the 366th Fighter Wing as a Lead Wing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)