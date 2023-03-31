Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    More than 100 Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in Exercise AGILE FLAG at Savannah Air National Guard Base and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, February 28 to March 8, 2023. Exercise AGILE FLAG was an Air Combat Command led-exercise that included Air Mobility Command Airmen to validate the 366th Fighter Wing as a Lead Wing for future deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:36
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, 621 CRW supports AGF 23-1; 366 FW certification, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRW
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Agile Flag
    AgileFlag
    AGF 23-1

