Medics from the 59th Medical Wing stay ready for any mission with regular training that provides them the ability to gain confidence in an austere environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878185
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-JG587-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109547436
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GARMED Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT