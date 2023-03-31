Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Educator Leadership Rendezvous

    WY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The Educator Leadership Rendezvous is a highly-anticipated three-day summer retreat that unites teachers, counselors, and principals from all corners of Wyoming to delve deep into the world of military leadership and culture-building strategies. Not only will you learn valuable skills and knowledge to enhance your professional growth, but you'll also have the opportunity to connect with other educators and establish personal and professional learning networks that will last a lifetime. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

