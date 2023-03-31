Wyoming Educator Leadership Rendezvous

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Educator Leadership Rendezvous is a highly-anticipated three-day summer retreat that unites teachers, counselors, and principals from all corners of Wyoming to delve deep into the world of military leadership and culture-building strategies. Not only will you learn valuable skills and knowledge to enhance your professional growth, but you'll also have the opportunity to connect with other educators and establish personal and professional learning networks that will last a lifetime. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)