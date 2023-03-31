Wyoming Educator Leadership Rendezvous

The Educator Leadership Rendezvous is a highly-anticipated three-day summer retreat that unites teachers, counselors, and principals from all corners of Wyoming to delve deep into the world of military leadership and culture-building strategies. Not only will you learn valuable skills and knowledge to enhance your professional growth, but you'll also have the opportunity to connect with other educators and establish personal and professional learning networks that will last a lifetime. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
