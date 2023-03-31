11th Airborne Division paratroopers conduct tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, supported by 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinooks, conduct a tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30, 2023. The Arctic is unforgiving and requires deliberate, purposeful leaders who are meticulous in their planning and approach to their warfighting, and JPMRC-AK 23-02 is key to testing the division’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)