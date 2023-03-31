U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, supported by 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinooks, conduct a tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30, 2023. The Arctic is unforgiving and requires deliberate, purposeful leaders who are meticulous in their planning and approach to their warfighting, and JPMRC-AK 23-02 is key to testing the division’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878182
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-CO451-773
|Filename:
|DOD_109547399
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Airborne Division paratroopers conduct tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT