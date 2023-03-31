Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division paratroopers conduct tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, supported by 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion CH-47 Chinooks, conduct a tactical air movement and nocturnal winter overland movement during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, March 30, 2023. The Arctic is unforgiving and requires deliberate, purposeful leaders who are meticulous in their planning and approach to their warfighting, and JPMRC-AK 23-02 is key to testing the division’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878182
    VIRIN: 230330-F-CO451-773
    Filename: DOD_109547399
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    helicopter
    11th Airborne Division
    night ops
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

