President Biden delivers remarks to reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storms.
Rolling Fork, MS
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878176
|Filename:
|DOD_109547276
|Length:
|00:21:21
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks to Reaffirm his Commitment to Supporting the People of Mississippi, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT