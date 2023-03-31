Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance - Committee on Foreign Affairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch, Acting Inspector General of the State Department Diana Shaw, and Acting Deputy Inspector General for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Nicole Angarella testified to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 about the oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.