    Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance - Committee on Foreign Affairs

    WASHINGTON CITY, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    DoD Office of Inspector General

    Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch, Acting Inspector General of the State Department Diana Shaw, and Acting Deputy Inspector General for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Nicole Angarella testified to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 about the oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878170
    VIRIN: 220329-D-IB136-001
    PIN: 12345
    Filename: DOD_109547165
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: WASHINGTON CITY, DC, US 

    House Foreign Affairs Committee
    Robert Storch

