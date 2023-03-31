Air Force Assistance Fund-Joint Base San Antonio

Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, speak about the Air Force Assistance Fund. Contributions help Airmen and Guardians, as well as their families. You can find further details at: https://www.afassistancefund.org.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|878168
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-DO473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109547062
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT