    Air Force Assistance Fund-Joint Base San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, speak about the Air Force Assistance Fund. Contributions help Airmen and Guardians, as well as their families. You can find further details at: https://www.afassistancefund.org.

    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    Wingman
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    AFAF

