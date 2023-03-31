Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Padres Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) - MH-60S Knighthawks assigned to the "Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85 conduct a flyover of Petco Park Stadium in San Diego in honor of Opening Day for the 2023 San Diego Padres Major League Baseball season March 30, 2023. HSC-85 is an expeditionary helicopter squadron that supports the training, readiness and operations of Naval Special Warfare and other special operations forces. (U.S. Navy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878162
    VIRIN: 230330-N-N0840-1002
    Filename: DOD_109546990
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Padres Flyover, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 85

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT