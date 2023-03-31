Padres Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) - MH-60S Knighthawks assigned to the "Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85 conduct a flyover of Petco Park Stadium in San Diego in honor of Opening Day for the 2023 San Diego Padres Major League Baseball season March 30, 2023. HSC-85 is an expeditionary helicopter squadron that supports the training, readiness and operations of Naval Special Warfare and other special operations forces. (U.S. Navy video)



