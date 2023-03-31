SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) - MH-60S Knighthawks assigned to the "Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85 conduct a flyover of Petco Park Stadium in San Diego in honor of Opening Day for the 2023 San Diego Padres Major League Baseball season March 30, 2023. HSC-85 is an expeditionary helicopter squadron that supports the training, readiness and operations of Naval Special Warfare and other special operations forces. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 13:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878160
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-N0840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109546980
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Padres Flyover, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT