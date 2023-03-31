The video is about personal finance counselors and the valuable services they provide to individuals seeking to improve their financial well-being. The video starts by introducing the concept of personal finance counseling and the importance of seeking professional advice for managing finances effectively.
The video goes on to explore the various areas in which personal finance counselors can assist their clients. This includes budgeting, debt management, retirement planning, investment strategies, and tax planning. The video provides real-world examples of how personal finance counselors can help clients navigate complex financial issues and make informed decisions.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878157
|VIRIN:
|230331-D-KF771-541
|Filename:
|DOD_109546871
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Action Network: Personal Finance Counselors, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
