230331-N-SY758-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 31, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) receives the Battle Efficiency "E" award, March 31, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S, allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton).
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 13:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878155
|VIRIN:
|230331-N-SY758-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109546854
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Receives Battle "E" Award, by PO3 Chandler Ludke and PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
