Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Thanks MHS Nurses During Nurses Week

Defense Health Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland offers remarks on the impact of nurses and nursing in improving health and building readiness in the Military Health System. DHA will celebrate how nurses make a difference – anytime, anywhere—always – during National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2023. National Nurses Week recognizes how nurses – whether in uniform, civilians or contractors -- exemplify excellence in the DHA. National Nurses Week is an opportunity to showcase how nurses are a critical part of the integrated health care team delivering exceptional health care experiences to military health beneficiaries. Nurses remain central to DHA’s support for the National Defense Strategy, helping maintain military readiness to defend the nation.