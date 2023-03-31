Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Thanks MHS Nurses During Nurses Week

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Sara Barger, Tim Beckwith and John Benedetto

    Defense Health Agency

    Defense Health Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland offers remarks on the impact of nurses and nursing in improving health and building readiness in the Military Health System. DHA will celebrate how nurses make a difference – anytime, anywhere—always – during National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2023. National Nurses Week recognizes how nurses – whether in uniform, civilians or contractors -- exemplify excellence in the DHA. National Nurses Week is an opportunity to showcase how nurses are a critical part of the integrated health care team delivering exceptional health care experiences to military health beneficiaries. Nurses remain central to DHA’s support for the National Defense Strategy, helping maintain military readiness to defend the nation.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878149
    VIRIN: 230331-O-XH734-103
    Filename: DOD_109546772
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    TAGS

    nurses
    MHS
    nurses week
    DHA
    military nursing
    nursing jobs

