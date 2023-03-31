Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - April 2023 - Colonel Robert Driscoll

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s command message, 102nd Medical Group commander, Colonel Bob Driscoll shares 6 key areas of advice from his 38 years of service as he prepares for retirement.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878144
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-GG582-366
    Filename: DOD_109546624
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    relationships
    mentorship
    command message
    volunteerism
    education

