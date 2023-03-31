Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard celebrates Month of the Military Child

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Since 1986, the Department of Defense has observed April as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.

    The children of service members often experience unique challenges, which they face with resilience and dignity beyond their years.

    They may be asked to endure difficult separations while their parents work long hours or are called upon to deploy, and these commitments can often mean spending holidays and milestones apart from those they love most.

    This month and always, the National Guard recognizes and applauds these young men and women. Their strength and resilience in supporting their parents’ service to our nation is essential to our success and that of the DoD.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878138
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109546582
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard celebrates Month of the Military Child, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Children
    National Guard
    Month of the Military Child
    Family support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT