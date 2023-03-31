National Guard celebrates Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since 1986, the Department of Defense has observed April as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.



The children of service members often experience unique challenges, which they face with resilience and dignity beyond their years.



They may be asked to endure difficult separations while their parents work long hours or are called upon to deploy, and these commitments can often mean spending holidays and milestones apart from those they love most.



This month and always, the National Guard recognizes and applauds these young men and women. Their strength and resilience in supporting their parents’ service to our nation is essential to our success and that of the DoD.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)