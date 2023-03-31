Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC Warren Deyampert Commissioning

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151) given by Rear. Adm. John Mauger, First Coast Guard District Commander, Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, and Chief Warrant Officer Lance DeFoggi, commanding officer of the Warren Deyampert in Boston, March 30, 2023. The CGC Deyampert was accepted by the Coast Guard on Dec. 23, 2022, and is the second of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878137
    VIRIN: 230331-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109546553
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

