CGC Warren Deyampert Commissioning

Remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151) given by Rear. Adm. John Mauger, First Coast Guard District Commander, Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, and Chief Warrant Officer Lance DeFoggi, commanding officer of the Warren Deyampert in Boston, March 30, 2023. The CGC Deyampert was accepted by the Coast Guard on Dec. 23, 2022, and is the second of six Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)