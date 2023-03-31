Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - April 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    In this edition of the TAG Monthly Message, Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, the State Command Sergeant Major, introduces two new state leadership personnel: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Charles Mattison, the new State Command Chief Warrant Officer, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the new State Command Chief for the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Mattison talks about April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, what that means to the Wisconsin National Guard, and how we're bringing awareness to it this year. Patrouille talks about the resourceful wisconsinmilitary.org website for any Soldiers or Airmen needing or wanting support of any kind. Mattison mentions the importance of safety during the upcoming "green training months". And lastly, Workman invites guardsmen to the WINGA/WNGEA State Conference on April 28-30. Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878130
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109546418
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - April 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT