In this edition of the TAG Monthly Message, Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille, the State Command Sergeant Major, introduces two new state leadership personnel: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Charles Mattison, the new State Command Chief Warrant Officer, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the new State Command Chief for the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Mattison talks about April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, what that means to the Wisconsin National Guard, and how we're bringing awareness to it this year. Patrouille talks about the resourceful wisconsinmilitary.org website for any Soldiers or Airmen needing or wanting support of any kind. Mattison mentions the importance of safety during the upcoming "green training months". And lastly, Workman invites guardsmen to the WINGA/WNGEA State Conference on April 28-30. Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 12:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878130
|VIRIN:
|230329-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109546418
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Monthly Message - April 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT