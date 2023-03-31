Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Hill AFB MACA Briefing part 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw  

    Hill Air Force Base

    The intent of the Mid-Air Collision Avoidance (MACA) program is to educate civilian pilots on our military operations at Hill AFB, along the Wasatch Front and around the Utah Test and Training Range. This safety campaign helps avoid midair collisions and educates Utah pilots on the services the military and civilian air traffic controllers can provide to general aviation. The safety message is disseminated through annual visits to various Utah airports to speak to pilots and maintenance support personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878128
    VIRIN: 230331-F-OD616-4006
    Filename: DOD_109546396
    Length: 00:40:38
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Hill AFB MACA Briefing part 6, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    briefing
    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    MACA
    mid-air collision avoidance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT