    NUWC Division Newport Technical Director reflects on nearly 36-year career

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport Technical Director Ron Vien recently reflected on his career and service to the U.S. Navy ahead of his retirement ceremony on March 30 in Chafee Auditorium.

    Technical Director
    Forged By The Sea
    Fair Winds and Following Seas
    NWUC Division Newport

