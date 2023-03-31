Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-77 Field Artillery Battalion Build Unit Cohesion During Dynamic Front 2023

    GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Khalan Moore 

    56th Artillery Command

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-77 Field Artillery Battalion, 41st Field artillery Brigade, conduct a live fire at Grafenwöhr, GERMANY, on March 28, 2023. Exercise dynamic front is the premier 56th artillery command-led combined U.S., NATO Allies, and partners fires-centric exercise that tests joint and multinational fires interoperability within the artillery system cooperation activity (ASCA) construct.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Khalan Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:43
    Location: DE

