Strait of Messina Transit

230321-N-SY758-1001 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 21, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transits the Strait of Messina, March 21, 2023. The GHWBCSG is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-middle cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe are of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster, Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Felix Castillo-Reyes)
|03.21.2023
|03.31.2023 12:17
|B-Roll
|878117
|230321-N-SY758-1001
|DOD_109546194
|00:00:38
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
