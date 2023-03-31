Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strait of Messina Transit

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230321-N-SY758-1001 STRAIT OF MESSINA (March 21, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transits the Strait of Messina, March 21, 2023. The GHWBCSG is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-middle cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe are of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson, Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster, Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton and Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Felix Castillo-Reyes)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878117
    VIRIN: 230321-N-SY758-1001
    Filename: DOD_109546194
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    This work, Strait of Messina Transit, by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

