U.S. Army South contingency command post Soldiers conduct a level III deployment readiness exercise on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, March 22-29, 2023. The exercise was aimed at increasing deployment readiness to rapidly respond to natural disasters and other emerging events in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 11:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878116
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-JF826-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109546184
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army South Contingency Command Post Deployment Level III, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
