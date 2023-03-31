Army South Contingency Command Post Deployment Level III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army South contingency command post Soldiers conduct a level III deployment readiness exercise on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, March 22-29, 2023. The exercise was aimed at increasing deployment readiness to rapidly respond to natural disasters and other emerging events in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)