    Army South Contingency Command Post Deployment Level III

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South contingency command post Soldiers conduct a level III deployment readiness exercise on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, March 22-29, 2023. The exercise was aimed at increasing deployment readiness to rapidly respond to natural disasters and other emerging events in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878116
    VIRIN: 230329-A-JF826-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109546184
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South Contingency Command Post Deployment Level III, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Contingency Command Post
    SOUTHCOM
    Deployment Readiness Exercise

