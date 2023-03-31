2023 Hill AFB MACA Briefing part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The intent Mid-Air Collision Avoidance (MACA) program is to educate civilian pilots on our military operations at Hill AFB, along the Wasatch Front and around the Utah Test and Training Range. This safety campaign helps avoid midair collisions and educates Utah pilots on the services the military and civilian air traffic controllers can provide to general aviation. The safety message is disseminated through annual visits to various Utah airports to speak to pilots and maintenance support personnel.