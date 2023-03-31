Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll stinger Aeromedical Evacuation

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Team McConnell’s 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Medical Group trained alongside the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, during exercise Lethal Pride at McConnell AFB, Kansas, Mar. 29, 2023. Lethal Pride is a week-long exercise to test McConnell’s capabilities and readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878114
    VIRIN: 230329-F-XM616-556
    Filename: DOD_109546162
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll stinger Aeromedical Evacuation, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Scott AFB
    349th ARS
    22ARW
    375th AES
    22AMXS

