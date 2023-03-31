Airmen from Team McConnell’s 349th Air Refueling Squadron and 22nd Medical Group trained alongside the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, during exercise Lethal Pride at McConnell AFB, Kansas, Mar. 29, 2023. Lethal Pride is a week-long exercise to test McConnell’s capabilities and readiness.
|03.29.2023
|03.31.2023 11:48
|B-Roll
|878114
|230329-F-XM616-556
|DOD_109546162
|00:09:29
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|1
|1
This work, B-roll stinger Aeromedical Evacuation, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
