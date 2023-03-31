The RQ-21A Blackjack plays its final hand

U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 2 catch an RQ-21A Blackjack post-flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The final flight of the RQ-21A Blackjack marked the beginning of VMU-2’s transition to the MQ-9A Reaper in accordance with the Commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 to improve capabilities for the future fight. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
