    The RQ-21A Blackjack plays its final hand

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 2 catch an RQ-21A Blackjack post-flight at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 30, 2023. The final flight of the RQ-21A Blackjack marked the beginning of VMU-2’s transition to the MQ-9A Reaper in accordance with the Commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 to improve capabilities for the future fight. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878112
    VIRIN: 230330-M-YH653-2001
    Filename: DOD_109546131
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The RQ-21A Blackjack plays its final hand, by LCpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Final Flight
    Blackjack
    VMU-2
    RQ-21A
    Force Design 2030

