Proclamation Signing | April 2023

Proclamation at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX., establishing April 2023 as Month of the Military Child, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Alcohol Abuse Prevention Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Financial Capability Month. Proclamation signed by Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing Commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878099
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-EP494-688
|Filename:
|DOD_109545883
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
