    Proclamation Signing | April 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Proclamation at Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX., establishing April 2023 as Month of the Military Child, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Alcohol Abuse Prevention Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Financial Capability Month. Proclamation signed by Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing Commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878099
    VIRIN: 230330-F-EP494-688
    Filename: DOD_109545883
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Month of the Military Child
    Proclamation Signing
    Observance Month

