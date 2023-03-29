Remembering Vietnam | Raider Report Ep. 8

Goodfellow Air Force Base hosts local Vietnam War veterans and local high school potential recruits visit the base.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878092
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-QS607-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109545810
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT