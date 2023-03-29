B-Roll package of Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie as he trains and prepares to compete in the Polish Armed Forces MMA Gala, Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) on March 31 in Warsaw, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878088
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-XJ219-456
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_109545744
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Friendship Match B-Roll, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT