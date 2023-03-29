Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Friendship Match Part 1

An introduction of Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie, civil affairs senior sergeant, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, will compete in a Polish Armed Forces Mixed Martial Arts Gala, Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland.
|03.29.2023
|03.31.2023 07:16
|Package
|878087
|230329-A-XJ219-208
|1
|DOD_109545699
|00:01:50
|WARSAW, PL
|1
|1
