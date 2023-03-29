Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Friendship Match Part 2

The weigh in of Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie before he faces off against Pvt. 1st Class Pawel Oleszczuk from the Polish Army during Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 March 30, 2022 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 07:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878086
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-XJ219-370
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109545698
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
