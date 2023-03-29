Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Friendship Match Part 2

    POLAND

    03.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The weigh in of Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie before he faces off against Pvt. 1st Class Pawel Oleszczuk from the Polish Army during Walke Mamy We Kwri 3 March 30, 2022 (We Have Fight In Our Blood 3) in Warsaw, Poland.

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Johan Mackie competes in Polish Armed Forces MMA Friendship Match Part 2, by SGT Andrew Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    BeAllYouCanBe
    #WalkeMamyWeKwri3

