    Bayreuth Partnership Agreement

    BAYREUTH, BY, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta 

    AFN Bavaria

    Building Stronger Ties!

    On February 23 the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade signed a partnership agreement with the city of Bayreuth, Germany at the Bayreuth City Hall. This agreement symbolizes a greater partnership between the U.S. and Germany as well as the Soldiers, civilians, and organizations of both countries.

    This video was filmed on February 23, 2023
    Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SSG Paul Abacon
    Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta

    Lower third information:

    @00:54
    LTC Derek Reeves
    Commander, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment

    @01:22
    Timothy Liston
    U.S. Consul General Munich

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878084
    VIRIN: 230223-A-IQ277-078
    Filename: DOD_109545644
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BAYREUTH, BY, DE 

