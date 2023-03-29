Bayreuth Partnership Agreement

Building Stronger Ties!
On February 23 the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade signed a partnership agreement with the city of Bayreuth, Germany at the Bayreuth City Hall. This agreement symbolizes a greater partnership between the U.S. and Germany as well as the Soldiers, civilians, and organizations of both countries.
This video was filmed on February 23, 2023
Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SSG Paul Abacon
Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta
Lower third information:
@00:54
LTC Derek Reeves
Commander, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment
@01:22
Timothy Liston
U.S. Consul General Munich
