Partnership Agreement with Bayreuth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Building Stronger Ties!



On February 23 the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade signed a partnership agreement with the city of Bayreuth, Germany at the Bayreuth City Hall. This agreement symbolizes a greater partnership between the U.S. and Germany as well as the Soldiers, civilians, and organizations of both countries.



This video was filmed on February 23, 2023

Video by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SSG Paul Abacon

Produced by SGT Danilo Pascaretta



Lower third information:



@00:08

LTC Derek Reeves

Commander, 1-77 Field Artillery Regiment



@00:28

Timothy Liston

U.S. Consul General Munich