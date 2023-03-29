Commemorating Women's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878064" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

March is Women's History Month and to commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina M. Crump, the Brigade Senior Human Resources Technician. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Crump enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 as a 42A Human Resources Specialist. At the rank of sergeant first class, she decided to become a warrant officer, however she had always wanted to become one since she was a private first class. "Don't let anyone thing or any person determine your destination," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina Crump from Detroit, Michigan. "It's up to you. Whatever you want to do, whatever you want to be, even as an adult in the Army, you can do that. Be genuine, be consistent and be a team player." (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)



For the full video click the link to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5kA3GcBRP2o