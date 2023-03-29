Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commemorating Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    March is Women's History Month and to commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina M. Crump, the Brigade Senior Human Resources Technician. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Crump enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 as a 42A Human Resources Specialist. At the rank of sergeant first class, she decided to become a warrant officer, however she had always wanted to become one since she was a private first class. "Don't let anyone thing or any person determine your destination," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina Crump from Detroit, Michigan. "It's up to you. Whatever you want to do, whatever you want to be, even as an adult in the Army, you can do that. Be genuine, be consistent and be a team player." (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    For the full video click the link to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5kA3GcBRP2o

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 01:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878064
    VIRIN: 230331-A-TR140-571
    Filename: DOD_109545445
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorating Women's History Month, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    ROK
    Women's History Month
    Stronger Together
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT