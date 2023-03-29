Commemorating Women's History Month

March is Women's History Month and to commemorate this special time, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina M. Crump, the Brigade Senior Human Resources Technician. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Crump enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2003 as a 42A Human Resources Specialist. At the rank of sergeant first class, she decided to become a warrant officer, however she had always wanted to become one since she was a private first class. "Don't let anyone thing or any person determine your destination," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Regina Crump from Detroit, Michigan. "It's up to you. Whatever you want to do, whatever you want to be, even as an adult in the Army, you can do that. Be genuine, be consistent and be a team player." (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
For the full video click the link to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5kA3GcBRP2o
