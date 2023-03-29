Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st Airlift Squadron Method-B Cargo Drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 181st Airlift Squadron conduct method B cargo drop at a critical response exercise at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. The ramp coordinators and aircrew work together to place barrels underneath the cargo as the C-130 J pulls forward off-loading the materials onto the barrels. This unique method is used in situations where there is no forklifts available on location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878059
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-CW321-002
    Filename: DOD_109545202
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Airlift Squadron Method-B Cargo Drop, by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    Go Guard
    TMD
    CRX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT