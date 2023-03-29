181st Airlift Squadron Method-B Cargo Drop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 181st Airlift Squadron conduct method B cargo drop at a critical response exercise at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. The ramp coordinators and aircrew work together to place barrels underneath the cargo as the C-130 J pulls forward off-loading the materials onto the barrels. This unique method is used in situations where there is no forklifts available on location.