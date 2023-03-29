181st Airlift Squadron Method-B Cargo Drop

The 181st Airlift Squadron conduct method B cargo drop at a critical response exercise at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. The ramp coordinators and aircrew work together to place barrels underneath the cargo as the C-130 J pulls forward off-loading the materials onto the barrels. This unique method is used in situations where there is no forklifts available on location.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878059
|VIRIN:
|200225-Z-CW321-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109545202
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
