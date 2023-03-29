Air National Guardsmen train at Puerto Rico Critical Response Exercise

Multiple units from the United States Air Force, Guard and Reserves conduct a military exercise showcasing the proficiency of their multi-capable Airmen. The exercise was held at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. This training involved the collective effort in setting up communication and control of an air strip in a simulated deployment to a hostile, contested environment.This exercise highlights the importance of having versatile and adaptable personnel in modern military operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 23:13
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, US
