    Air National Guardsmen train at Puerto Rico Critical Response Exercise

    ST. CROIX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Multiple units from the United States Air Force, Guard and Reserves conduct a military exercise showcasing the proficiency of their multi-capable Airmen. The exercise was held at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. This training involved the collective effort in setting up communication and control of an air strip in a simulated deployment to a hostile, contested environment.This exercise highlights the importance of having versatile and adaptable personnel in modern military operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 23:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878057
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-CW321-001
    Filename: DOD_109545168
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: ST. CROIX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guardsmen train at Puerto Rico Critical Response Exercise, by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    ANG
    136th AW
    TMD
    GoGuard
    CRX

