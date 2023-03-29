Air National Guardsmen train at Puerto Rico Critical Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multiple units from the United States Air Force, Guard and Reserves conduct a military exercise showcasing the proficiency of their multi-capable Airmen. The exercise was held at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico Feb. 25, 2023. This training involved the collective effort in setting up communication and control of an air strip in a simulated deployment to a hostile, contested environment.This exercise highlights the importance of having versatile and adaptable personnel in modern military operations.