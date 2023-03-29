AFN NOW Spot

A spot about the AFN NOW app intended for military members and their dependents. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|878053
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-VY761-976
|Filename:
|DOD_109545141
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT