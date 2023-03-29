Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) port visit

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives at Busan, South Korea, March 27, 2023, on a routine port visit. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878051
    VIRIN: 230327-A-BU072-765
    Filename: DOD_109545134
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: KR

    USS Nimitz
    Port visit
    Indo-pacific

