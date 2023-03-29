The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives at Busan, South Korea, March 27, 2023, on a routine port visit. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878051
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-BU072-765
|Filename:
|DOD_109545134
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) port visit, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT