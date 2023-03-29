U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines and sailors participate in Ssang Yong, a joint amphibious defensive exercise in Pohang, South Korea, March 29, 2023. Ssang Yong enhances the interoperability between the U.S. Marine air-ground task force and the ROK Marine task force while honing amphibious capabilities of each nation’s Navy and Marine Corps. The exercise further contributes toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean peninsula and increases combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878049
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-BU072-984
|Filename:
|DOD_109545131
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ssang Yong 23, by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT