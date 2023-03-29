Ssang Yong 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines and sailors participate in Ssang Yong, a joint amphibious defensive exercise in Pohang, South Korea, March 29, 2023. Ssang Yong enhances the interoperability between the U.S. Marine air-ground task force and the ROK Marine task force while honing amphibious capabilities of each nation’s Navy and Marine Corps. The exercise further contributes toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean peninsula and increases combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.