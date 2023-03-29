Shiloh Live-Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2023) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) conducts a live-fire close-in weapon system (CIWS) and 5-inch gun shoot in the Philippine Sea, March 21. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)