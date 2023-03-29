Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Rangers received Jungle Training at Lighting Academy

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia, participated in jungle operations training at the 25th Infantry Division's Lightning Academy on Oahu, Hawaii, March 22, 2023. The training prepares them to execute operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878040
    VIRIN: 230322-F-PA224-080
    Filename: DOD_109545071
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Rangers received Jungle Training at Lighting Academy, by A1C Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    Hawaii
    Lightning Academy
    Indo-Pacific region

