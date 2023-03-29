Army Rangers received Jungle Training at Lighting Academy

Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia, participated in jungle operations training at the 25th Infantry Division's Lightning Academy on Oahu, Hawaii, March 22, 2023. The training prepares them to execute operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Caroline Strickland)
|03.22.2023
|03.31.2023 00:40
|Video Productions
|878040
|230322-F-PA224-080
|DOD_109545071
|00:01:00
|HI, US
|0
|0
