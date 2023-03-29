DPAA remembers 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March. 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming was successful in helping 591 POWs return home from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
