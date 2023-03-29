Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA remembers 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March. 28, 2023. Operation Homecoming was successful in helping 591 POWs return home from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878038
    VIRIN: 230328-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_109545050
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA remembers 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    MIA
    Operation Homecoming
    DPAA
